Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

KRYS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $87.27 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

