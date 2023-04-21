Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $505.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $505.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $526.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.79. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

