Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 356.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 150,193 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 96,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lands’ End has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lands’ End

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.