Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
