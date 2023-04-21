Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 483.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Lannett by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

