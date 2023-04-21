Largo’s (LGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Largo Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Largo stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Largo has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Institutional Trading of Largo

About Largo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Largo by 4,549.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Largo during the third quarter worth $36,000. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in Largo by 84.1% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Largo during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Largo by 78.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

