Largo’s (LGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Largo in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Largo Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Largo stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Largo has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
