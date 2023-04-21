Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 267,428 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 36,886.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,428 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after buying an additional 561,167 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,596,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

