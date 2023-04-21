Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 378 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.65. The company had a trading volume of 112,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,885. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

