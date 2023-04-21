Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,991 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 66,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,927. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

