Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 658,409 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 852.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658,409 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after acquiring an additional 878,090 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 167,011 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 486,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 361,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 366,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,885 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $552.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

