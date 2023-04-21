Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 24,835 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,105. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $72.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

