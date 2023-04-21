Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $80.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $76.00 to $80.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LVS opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.