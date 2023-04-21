Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.54.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

