Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.54.

Shares of LVS opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

