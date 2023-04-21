Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.