Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $90.62. The stock had a trading volume of 537,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,104. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

