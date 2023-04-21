Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

LGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,716. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 521,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

