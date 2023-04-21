Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lazard Stock Performance

LAZ stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.25. 437,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. Lazard’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth $113,000. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth $211,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Lazard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

