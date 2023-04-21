Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RSG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.86. 237,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.