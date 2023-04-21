Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $30,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,428,000 after buying an additional 202,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $25,138,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

PWR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.69. 92,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,002. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

