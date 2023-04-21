Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $616,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,948,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,786,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,299,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.