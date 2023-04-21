Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after buying an additional 277,811 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 46,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.50. 465,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.