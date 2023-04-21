LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Raised to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.83.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,204.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551 in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

