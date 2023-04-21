Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.56.

LEGN opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of -0.08. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 10.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth about $9,421,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 96.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 891,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 437,505 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,078.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 418,319 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

