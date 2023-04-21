Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.62. 738,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,918. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 77.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.