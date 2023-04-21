Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. 1,402,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $19.08.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

