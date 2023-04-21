Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

