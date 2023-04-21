Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 132,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 181,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

See Also

