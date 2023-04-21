Liberum Capital Upgrades THG (LON:THG) to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 220 ($2.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 55 ($0.68).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities restated a sell rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 159 ($1.97).

Get THG alerts:

THG Stock Up 0.0 %

THG opened at GBX 85 ($1.05) on Monday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.24 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.46.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.