Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Short Interest Update

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 22.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,471,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 353,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Life Time Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of LTH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 907,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,704. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

