Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN opened at $367.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $367.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.82.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

