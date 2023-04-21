Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Reduced by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Linde by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde by 1,030.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 360,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after buying an additional 264,610 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.00. 692,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,101. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.41 and a 200 day moving average of $327.82. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $367.51.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.