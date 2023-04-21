Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $90.33 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $90.33 or 0.00319103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and $722.83 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,750,189 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

