Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.96 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $221.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $314.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $4,154,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,549,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.