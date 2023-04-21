Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 earnings per share.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

