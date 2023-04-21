Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 21.5% in March

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.7 %

LYG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,490,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after buying an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,123 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 828,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.