loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in March

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 231,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,400.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $26,416.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,337,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,383.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 231,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,400.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 987,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,511 over the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Stock Up 3.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 197,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $550.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Several brokerages have commented on LDI. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

