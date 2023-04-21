Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

LMT stock traded down $6.61 on Friday, reaching $483.99. 391,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.20 and a 200-day moving average of $469.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

