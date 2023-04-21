Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $486.89. The stock had a trading volume of 126,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,388. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.20 and a 200 day moving average of $469.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

