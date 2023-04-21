Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $510.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $490.60 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

