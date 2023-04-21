Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $510.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $490.60 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.