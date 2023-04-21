Loom Network Market Cap Hits $71.94 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $71.94 million and approximately $33.95 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

