LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Update

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 479,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,077. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

