LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 51.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 63,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,997. The stock has a market cap of $363.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.09. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.