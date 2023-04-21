Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.89. Lufax shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,311,873 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LU. Citigroup cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Lufax Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 38.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 641,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 176,822 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,610.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

