Lumi Credits Price Up 3.5% This Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,002.54 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

