Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Holdings Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.40% of Luxfer worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 142.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 25.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luxfer by 87.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $420.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

