Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,469,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 20,058,824 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $9.84.
A number of research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.73.
In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
