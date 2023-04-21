MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading Down 26.7%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) shares traded down 26.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 137,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 28,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

(Get Rating)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.