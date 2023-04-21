Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 20,899.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,999 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.32 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

