MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.91.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

MTSI stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,145 shares of company stock worth $9,407,020 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.