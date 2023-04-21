Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.91. 64,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $201.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

